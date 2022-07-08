Ludwinski was selected 39th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 OHL draft, Ludwinski managed just 43 points in 67 games for Kingston before picking up the scoring pace considerably (11 points) in 10 playoff contests. Ludwinski has the look of a high-floor/energy guy. He lacks ideal size (5-foot-11) for a checking role, but his compete level is strong and Ludwinski has shown an ability to finish scoring chances presented to him, even if he isn't great at creating offense on his own. Ludwinski could very easily settle in as the type of depth player a coach sends over the boards in hopes of changing the momentum of a game.