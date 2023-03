Ludwinski signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Blackhawks on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago selected Luwinski in the second round of the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old forward tallied nine goals and 25 assists in 47 games this season with the Kingston Frontenacs in the OHL. Ludwinski will likely report to AHL Rockford.