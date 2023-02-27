Gogolev was part of a trade between the Blackhawks and Leafs on Monday that saw Joey Anderson, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick headed to Chicago in exchange for Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty and fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025.

Gogolev has put up solid numbers playing in the ECHL this season with 21 goals and 27 assists in 33 games but hasn't been able to translate that into a promotion to the AHL level beyond just one game. With his new club, the 23-year-old Russian will no doubt be hoping to earn a place at least with AHL Rockford, and probably shouldn't be expected to make his NHL debut any time soon.