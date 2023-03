Gogolev was placed on unconditional waivers by Chicago on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gogolev was acquired by the Blackhawks from Toronto on Feb. 27 as part of a larger trade that involved sending Jake McCabe to the Maple Leafs. Gogolev has 21 goals and 48 points in 33 ECHL games this season. Chicago can terminate the 23-year-old's contract if he goes unclaimed on unconditional waivers.