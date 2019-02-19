Blackhawks' Peter Holland: Dealt to Blackhawks
Holland was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Darren Raddysh on Monday.
Holland has spent all of this season at the AHL level and will now report to AHL Rockford. A first-round pick in 2009, the 28-year-old has just 85 points in 266 career NHL contests.
