Mrazek stopped 23 of 27 shots in a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Friday.

Mrazek surrendered three goals on 11 shots in the second period and was beaten a fourth time in the third frame. Montreal's final goal was scored on an empty net. That defeat dropped Mrazek to 8-11-0 with a 3.09 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 21 contests. Those 2023-24 numbers are actually fairly solid when you consider he's attempting to prop up the Blackhawks while they're still in the early stages of their rebuild. However, that moral victory doesn't alter the likelihood that he'll finish the season with a sub-.500 winning percentage and a GAA around or above 3.00.