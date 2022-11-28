Mrazek surrendered seven goals on 44 shots in a 7-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Mrazek's allowed at least five goals in each of his last three games. He's 1-5-1 with a 4.27 GAA and .878 save percentage in eight contests. Those are terrible numbers, but it's not likely to get much better for him with the rebuilding Blackhawks.