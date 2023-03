Mrazek stopped 31 of 34 shots in the Blackhawks' 5-2 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

After allowing two power-play goals in the first period to Roope Hintz, Mrazek gave up the game-winning goal to Jamie Benn just 45 seconds into the third period. This marks back-to-back losses for the Mrazek after a recent three-game win streak. On the season, Mrazek has an 8-17-2 record with a 3.82 GAA and a .890 save percentage.