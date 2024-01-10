Mrazek stopped 13 of 15 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers didn't generate a ton of offense, but Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid cashed in for goals to send Mrazek to defeat. The 31-year-old netminder has one win in his last five outings while allowing 20 goals in that span. For the season, Mrazek is at a 10-14-1 record with a 3.21 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 27 appearances. The Blackhawks' next game is a tough road matchup against the surging Jets on Thursday.