Mrazek will defend the visiting goal in Detroit on Friday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Mrazek was stellar Wednesday, stopping 35 shots in a 3-1 win over Colorado, halting a personal six-game losing streak. Mrazek is 8-14-1 for the lowly Blackhawks, with a 3.13 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. The Red Wings are averaging 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.
