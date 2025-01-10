Mrazek will defend the visiting goal in Detroit on Friday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek was stellar Wednesday, stopping 35 shots in a 3-1 win over Colorado, halting a personal six-game losing streak. Mrazek is 8-14-1 for the lowly Blackhawks, with a 3.13 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. The Red Wings are averaging 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.