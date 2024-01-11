Mrazek will tend the twine on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday, Blackhawks' play-by-play announced Chris Vosters reports.

Mrazek will get another look in the crease despite having gone 1-3-1 with a 4.18 GAA in his last five contests. Still, the 31-year-old backstop has already reached the 10-win mark and figures to post his highest win total since 2019-20 when he managed 21 victories with Carolina.