Mrazek will tend the twine at home against the Avalanche on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek is currently mired in a five-game losing streak during which he has posted a dismal .867 save percentage. With Alex Stalock (illness) working his way back to 100 percent, Mrazek could start consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 15 and 21 versus the Sharks and Red Wings, respectively.