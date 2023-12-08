Mrazek made 37 saves in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Ducks.

It was a stellar performance from Mrazek, who had gone 1-5-0 with an unsightly .863 save percentage over his previous six starts. It's Mrazek's first shutout of the season, as he improves to 6-8-0 with a .907 save percentage. The Blackhawks are back in action Saturday at home versus the Blues.