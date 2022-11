Mrazek made 37 saves in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Bruins.

Chicago got out-shot 43-18 on the night, and while Mrazek was able to keep things close through the first half of the game, eventually the floodgates opened. The veteran netminder is 0-2-1 since returning from a groin injury, allowing 11 goals over the three starts, and on the season he carries a 3.66 GAA and .889 save percentage.