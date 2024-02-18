Mrazek made 40 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

The 40 stops tied his season high, while the 42 shots faced were the most Mrazek had seen since late October. The 32-year-old netminder snapped a six-start losing streak with the performance, a stretch in which he'd gone 0-5-1 despite a 2.55 GAA and .921 save percentage. Connor Bedard's return to the lineup should give the Chicago offense a little more oomph, but Mrazek will likely still have trouble supplying wins to fantasy GMs even if he continues to play well.