Mrazek made 33 saves in a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Saturday.

Cole Caufield put the Habs up 1-0 early in the second when he batted in his own rebound out of the air and past Mrazek. Tanner Pearson pushed it to 2-0 a few minutes later on a shot past the netminder's glove from the top of the left circle. Sean Monahan beat Mrazek on a shorthanded breakaway late in the second frame. He's been sharp overall this season with a .935 save percentage and 2.54 GAA.