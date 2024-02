Mrazek stopped 34 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Mrazek got multiple goals of support for the second game in a row, but he also gave up four goals against a tough offense. The 31-year-old has lost six straight outings despite putting in solid showings with little support from the Blackhawks' offense. Mrazek is down to 12-21-2 with a 2.96 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 37 appearances. He remains a passable option in fantasy for managers that don't need to chase wins.