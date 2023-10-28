Mrazek made 18 saves in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas jumped out to a 2-0 lead on its first two shots before four minutes were gone in the first period, but Mrazek kept his composure and gave Chicago a chance to rally. In the end it was a rare quiet night for the the veteran netminder, who'd faced more than 40 shots in three of his first four outings this season. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Mrazek, and he sports a 3.00 GAA and .918 save percentage to go along with his 2-3-0 record.