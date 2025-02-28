Mrazek allowed five goals on 15 shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Mrazek was able to avoid the loss, as the Blackhawks put up enough of a fight to cover his damage. The 33-year-old still had an ugly outing, which lasted just one period before Arvid Soderblom took over in goal for the final two frames. Mrazek has allowed five goals in three of his last four games, going 1-3-0 in that span. For the season, he remains at 10-19-2 with a 3.46 GAA and an .890 save percentage. If his performance continues to slip, it may open the door for Soderblom to challenge for the No. 1 job.