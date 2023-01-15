Mrazek allowed four goals on five shots before being pulled from Chicago's 8-5 loss to Seattle on Saturday.

Mrazek lasted just 12:08 of ice time before he was replaced by Alex Stalock. Chicago was down 4-1 by the time Mrazek got the hook, but the Blackhawks' comeback attempt did spare him from being charged with the loss. Mrazek is 3-10-1 with a 4.26 GAA and .875 save percentage in 16 games this season. The 30-year-old netminder has surrendered at least three goals in six of his last seven games.