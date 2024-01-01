Mrazek allowed six goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Stars.

Mrazek looked to be in for the duration after taking the ice in the third period, but he was removed after a Roope Hintz tally. Arvid Soderblom gave up two goals on 10 shots in relief. Mrazek's poor outing dropped him to 9-12-1 with a 3.24 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 24 contests this season. Despite back-to-back stumbles versus the Stars, Mrazek gives the Blackhawks their best chance to win. Nonetheless, he's a risky play in weekly formats with three road games -- against the Predators, Rangers and Devils -- in addition to a home game versus the Flames in the coming week.