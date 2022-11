Mrazek (groin) could return to action at some point during Chicago's upcoming West Coast road trip, which begins Nov. 10 against the Kings, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek began skating Sunday, but he's frequently dealt with groin issues over the past three seasons, so the Blackhawks aren't going to rush him back. Alex Stalock will continue to operate as Chicago's No. 1 netminder until Mrazek is ready to return.