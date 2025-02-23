Mrazek made 16 saves on 21 shot attempts in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Mrazek, who has now allowed at least four goals in five of his last eight outings, allowed just one goal in the first period Saturday before Columbus piled on four goals across the final two frames. The 33-year-old netminder now has a 10-19-2 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 32 appearances this season. As Chicago continues to struggle defensively, Mrazek is a difficult option to trust in fantasy. His next opportunity to defend the crease is Sunday against the Maple Leafs.