Mrazek (groin) is "feeling good" and is hoping to return to action Tuesday versus the Capitals, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek has been sidelined since exiting last Saturday's game against the Rangers with a groin injury, but it appears as though his absence may come to an end Tuesday. Once he's cleared, Mrazek should immediately regain his role as the Blackhawks' No. 1 netminder.