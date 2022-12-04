Mrazek sustained a groin injury in Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Head coach Luke Richardson added the Mrazek's injury is a new one and not an aggravation of the one that kept him out of the lineup earlier in the season. The Blackhawks will likely lean on Arvid Soderblom as the primary goalie, though it's believed Mrazek won't be out long-term.