Mrazek saved 27 of 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Chicago entered the third period with a 1-0 lead, but Mrazek surrendered two goals on 11 shots in the final frame. The Stars' last goal was scored on an empty net. Mrazek has a 10-16-1 record, 3.13 GAA and .904 save percentage in 29 outings this season. The 31-year-old netminder has lost his last three games despite allowing just six goals over that stretch.