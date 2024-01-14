Mrazek saved 27 of 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to Dallas on Saturday.
Chicago entered the third period with a 1-0 lead, but Mrazek surrendered two goals on 11 shots in the final frame. The Stars' last goal was scored on an empty net. Mrazek has a 10-16-1 record, 3.13 GAA and .904 save percentage in 29 outings this season. The 31-year-old netminder has lost his last three games despite allowing just six goals over that stretch.
