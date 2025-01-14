Mrazek made 31 saves in Monday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.

While Mrazek couldn't really be faulted for any of the pucks that got past him, it was still another rough night for the 32-year-old netminder. Since returning from a groin strain in late December, he's given up at least four goals in five of six outings, stumbling to a 1-5-0 record with a 4.75 GAA and .850 save percentage over that stretch. Arvid Soderblom hasn't been much better during that span, but Mrazek's hold on the top job in the Chicago crease appears increasingly tenuous.