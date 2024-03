Mrazek will get the starting nod in Colorado on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek has lost four straight games, coughing up 16 goals on 136 shots during that span. However, he's posted a solid .911 save percentage over his last 11 games despite going 1-7-3 over that stretch. On the year, the 32-year-old is 13-23-4 with a 3.04 GAA and a .908 save percentage.