Mrazek will face the Kings at home Sunday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek has stopped 67 of 71 shots while winning his last two outings. The veteran netminder is now 5-10-1 with a 3.98 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 18 appearances. Mrazek yielded just two goals on 35 shots in an overtime loss to Los Angeles on Nov. 10.