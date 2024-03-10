Mrazek allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Mrazek found himself in an early hole, surrendering three goals in the first period. While he'd settle down and hold the Caps to one goal over the final two frames, Chicago could only muster one goal of support, sticking Mrazek with his sixth consecutive loss. The 32-year-old netminder has just one win in his last 13 outings as he falls to 13-25-4 with a .905 save percentage and 3.11 GAA this year. Arvid Soderblom will get the start versus Arizona on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back, lining up Mrazek for a home matchup with Anaheim on Tuesday.