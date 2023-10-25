Mrazek stopped 40 of 43 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins.

It was an impressive effort from Mrazek against Boston's offensive battery. However, the Blackhawks failed to provide him with any support in the shutout loss. The 31-year-old Mrazek is now 1-3-0 with a solid .925 percentage despite facing 40 or more shots in three out of his first four starts. While Mrazek has solidified the starting job in Chicago, he'll be hard to rely on for fantasy purposes behind a porous Blackhawks defense.