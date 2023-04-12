Mrazek kicked out 38 of 40 shots in a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Mrazek bounced back nicely after surrendering seven goals on 31 shots in a 7-3 loss to Seattle on April 8. He's up to 10-22-3 with a 3.66 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 39 contests in 2022-23. There's a decent chance Alex Stalock will start Thursday versus Philadelphia in Chicago's season finale, so Mrazek might have made his last appearance of the campaign.