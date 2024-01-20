Mrazek allowed three goals on 29 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders.

Mrazek was staked to a 3-1 lead early in the third period after Jason Dickinson's goal, but he couldn't hold the lead. Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri scored about six minutes apart to level the scoring and force overtime. Seth Jones was able to bail the veteran goaltender out with a quick strike just 22 seconds into OT. Mrazek has allowed four goals on 67 shots in the past two games, winning consecutive starts for the first time since Dec. 7-9.