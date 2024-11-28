Mrazek stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

The 32-year-old had a strong showing Tuesday and limited one of the best offenses of the league to just two goals. Mrazek hasn't lost in regulation in any of his past three starts, going 2-0-1 with a 1.99 GAA and a .938 save percentage in that span. It's a small sample size, but it's undoubtedly a step in the right direction, considering the numbers he posted in the early weeks of the regular season.