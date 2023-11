Mrazek stopped 38 of 40 shots, leading the Blackhawks to a 5-2 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Mrazek was excellent Saturday, blanking the Panthers until the third period when he coughed up goals to Matthew Tkachuk and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He would ultimately earn the win in this contest to up his record to 3-3-0 with a 2.81 GAA and a .923 save percentage. He should continue to split starts with Arvid Soderblom moving forward.