Mrazek stopped 38 of 39 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Mrazek wasn't quite able to complete a second straight shutout, giving up a shorthanded goal to Oskar Sundqvist late in the third period. This was Mrazek's third win in his last five outings, a span in which he's allowed 13 goals. The 31-year-old improved to 7-8-0 with a 3.03 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 16 appearances. He'll get a day off Sunday versus the Capitals, but it wouldn't be a surprise for Mrazek to start Tuesday in a tough matchup versus the Oilers.