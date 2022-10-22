Mrazek (undisclosed) will not return to Friday's game against the Red Wings.
Mrazek did not return to the contest after the second intermission. He was tagged with three goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Alex Stalock. Mrazek will likely undergo further testing before there's an official update on his status.
