Mrazek was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Vancouver.

Mrazek is stuck in a five-game losing streak despite posting a 2.24 GAA and a .928 save percentage over that stretch. Even with the losing streak, the 31-year-old Mrazek continues to see the bulk of the workload ahead of Arvid Soderblom and will likely remain the preferred option between the pipes.