Mrazek (undisclosed) left Saturday's game against the Rangers and won't return to the contest.

Mrazek stopped 21 of 22 shots through two periods. Arvid Soderblom will play between the pipes for the rest of the game. Chicago is already missing Alex Stalock (concussion), so if Mrazek is unavailable for any significant amount of time, then Chicago might have to lean on Soderblom.