Mrazek is slated to start versus the Oilers at home Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings, including a six-pack against the Stars on Dec. 31. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the backstop is 1-2-1 over that stretch with a .859 save percentage. Despite his subpar performances, the veteran figures to remain the No. 1 option ahead of youngster Arvid Soderblom.