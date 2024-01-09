Mrazek is slated to start versus the Oilers at home Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mrazek has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings, including a six-pack against the Stars on Dec. 31. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the backstop is 1-2-1 over that stretch with a .859 save percentage. Despite his subpar performances, the veteran figures to remain the No. 1 option ahead of youngster Arvid Soderblom.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Douses Flames for win No. 10•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Starting vs. Calgary•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Suffers third straight loss•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Chased in third period•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Starting in Dallas•