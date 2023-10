Mrazek is set to guard the road crease Friday versus Vegas, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek has a 1-3-0 record, 3.03 GAA and .925 save percentage in four appearances this season. Chicago already suffered a 5-3 loss to Vegas on Saturday, but Arvid Soderblom started in that contest instead of Mrazek. The Golden Knights have averaged 3.86 goals per game in 2023-24.