Mrazek will be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Thursday, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Mrazek is 0-1-2 in his last three starts, giving up 11 goals on 103 shots (.893 save percentage). He is 13-22-4 with a 2.99 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season. The Avalanche are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.65 goals.