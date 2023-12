Mrazek will be between the home pipes versus Montreal on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek is 8-10-0 with a 3.04 GAA and .910 save percentage this season. He is coming off an outstanding performance Tuesday, stopping 35 shots in a 3-2 win over Colorado. The Canadiens are 27th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.72 goals per game.