Mrazek will defend the visiting blue paint versus the Canadiens on Saturday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Mrazek was outstanding Opening Night in a win over the Penguins, stopping 39 shots in a 4-2 victory Tuesday. Mrazek is coming off a tough season with a weak Chicago team last year, going 10-22-3 with a 3.66 and .894 save percentage. He faces the Canadiens, who lost a 6-5 shootout to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.