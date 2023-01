Mrazek will start Tuesday's road matchup with Vancouver, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek is coming off a 25-save effort in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Los Angeles after winning two straight starts. He has a 5-11-1 record this season with a 3.87 GAA and an .886 save percentage. The Canucks sit 11th in the NHL with 3.28 goals per game this campaign.