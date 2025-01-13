Mrazek will protect the home net versus Calgary on Monday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has one win in his last nine appearances (1-7-0), allowing 32 goals on 226 shots. He has posted a record of 8-15-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 25 games this season. Calgary sits 27th in the league with 2.61 goals per game.