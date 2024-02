Mrazek will defend the home crease versus Winnipeg on Friday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has been quite busy in his last four starts, as he has faced at least 35 shots in each game. The 32-year-old netminder has stopped 141 of 156 shots in the four games, going 1-2-1. Overall, Mrazek is 13-22-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .909 save percentage as he has provided the Blackhawks with solid netminding this season. The Jets are averaging 3.06 goals this season, 18th in the NHL.