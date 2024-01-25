Mrazek will guard the road goal versus the Oilers on Thursday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
In terms of matchups for fantasy, this is one of the worst possible ones. Mrazek will be in net for the second half of a back-to-back while facing an Oilers team that comes into Thursday on a 14-game winning streak. It may be best to look elsewhere for a goalie start.
