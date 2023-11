Mrazek will defend the home crease versus the Panthers on Saturday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Mrazek is 2-3-0 with a 2.96 GAA and .917 save percentage this season, a huge improvement over each of the last two seasons when he was a combined 22-28-3 with a 3.55 GAA and .892 save percentage. He will face the Panthers, who have had trouble scoring this season with only 24 goals in nine contests.