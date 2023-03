Mrazek will defend the visiting crease versus Florida on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek has lost three straight games, giving up nine goals on 91 shots. He is 8-18-2 with a 3.74 GAA and .891 save percentage this season. Alex Stalock is questionable to be the backup at this time as he has a stomach bug. Mrazek will face the Panthers, who are tied for eighth place in goals scored at home, finding the back of the net 113 times in 31 contests.